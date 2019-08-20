Revenge of the Mummy riders at Universal Orlando gave a Nazi salute. That got reaction

A group of young adults at Universal’s Passholder Appreciation Night on Sunday were seated in the front row of Universal’s Revenge of the Mummy roller coaster when they flashed the Nazi salute and the OK hand sign. AP

A group of young adults had their Universal Orlando ride picture go viral — and not in a good way — over the weekend because they used a Nazi gesture in it.

The four people were at Universal’s Passholder Appreciation Night on Sunday when the picture was taken, News 13 reported. They were seated in the front row of Universal’s Revenge of the Mummy roller coaster when they flashed the Nazi salute and the OK hand sign.

The picture was shared on Universal Orlando’s Annual Passholder Facebook page and then took Reddit and Twitter by storm.

People came out in droves to give their opinion on the picture — some in support.

One Reddit commenter said, “This is unacceptable. These idiots need to be shown what the Nazis were really like. They have no clue.”

“What a disgusting group of people. Thanks for putting this out there. It’s time to force people like this out of their white hoods and into the public eye. No more hiding. Show their true colors to the world. The only way to end hate is to put it out there for all to see,” another person said.

Some users on the site said the young adults were looking for attention. “My money is on them being trolls begging for attention. Would’ve loved to call them out on it though,” one comment said.

Others thought the picture to be a minor thing not worth getting upset over.

“People seem to be really getting offended over a minor thing. I can imagine people do this shit all the time. Simply blur the image and move on. If need be, Universal can kick them out of the park, but this isn’t some white supremacist assault on Universal to spread their plague through the masses,” a comment said.

Universal Orlando released a statement to News 13 saying:

“Hate has no place here—and we have no tolerance for any display of hatred within our destination. We stand for diversity, inclusion and respect. Any guest using hate speech or displaying hate symbols will be immediately removed from our destination and not allowed to return.”