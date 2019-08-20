Florida
A bicyclist tried to beat a Virgin train across the tracks. The train was faster
A bicyclist was struck and killed Tuesday morning by a Virgin USA train in Pompano Beach.
It happened in the 3300 block of North Dixie Highway on the Florida East Coast railroad tracks, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. A section of 33rd Street was briefly closed during the investigation.
Witnesses told deputies the man crossed the tracks — trying to beat the train — when he was struck. He died at the rail crossing.
An identity has not been released.
More than a dozen pedestrians have been killed by the trains, formerly known as Brightline, began test runs in South Florida in 2017. A man was also taken to the hospital as a trauma alert in June after he walked into the side of a train just north of the Miami-Dade/Broward county line.
