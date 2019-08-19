A ‘scuffle in the front yard’ ends with a 53-year-old man dead, cops say

A “scuffle” in the front yard of a North Lauderdale home over the weekend ended in the death of a 53-year-old man, the Broward Sheriff’s said Monday.

Winfred Avant died Saturday night from his injuries after being rushed to University Hospital and Medical Center.

According to BSO, deputies were called to 6271 SW 18th Ct. just after 10 p.m. Saturday for a “argument between two adult males that turned into a scuffle in the front yard of the home.”

It was not clear exactly what type of injuries the man suffered.

BSO did not name the other man involved and said the incident, which is being considered a homicide, is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Homicide Detective Kevin Nitsch at 954-321-4876 or Broward Cime Stoppers at at 954-493-TIPS (8477).