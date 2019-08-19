Search under way for man believed to be ‘armed and dangerous,’ cops say

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Miami Police Department was searching part of Little Havana Monday evening for a man believed to be “armed and dangerous” after a woman called in reporting that he had threatened her with a gun, police said.

The incident appears to be “domestic-related,” said Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the department.

PIO is en route to the media staging area located at NW 36th Avenue and 7th Street in reference to an active perimeter for a possible domestic related subject. Please avoid the area between NW 34-37 Ave through 6-7 St. pic.twitter.com/muFNdu1Y3N — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 19, 2019

Officers blocked off the area between Northwest 34th Avenue and Northwest 37th Avenue from Sixth to Seventh Street for the search.

Delva said the department’s SWAT team responded.

Two schools, Green Springs High School, 3555 NW Seventh St., and Happy Garden Day Care, 4440 NW Seventh St., were placed on lockdown.

No other information was immediately available.