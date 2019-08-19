A father wanted to finish his poker game — so he left his toddler home alone, cops say

Anthony Macchi may have been on a hot streak during a poker game Saturday night, but he had to take care of some personal business first, according to Pasco County deputies.

He had to drop off his son at the boy’s mother’s house.

The simple act landed him behind bars.

The offense, authorities say: Nobody was home.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Macchi brought his 3-year-old son to his mother’s residence in New Port Richey around 9:30 p.m. Though the child made it inside safely, the father did not check to see if anyone was there before leaving.

The toddler’s mother arrived home about an hour later, seeing the small boy, who told her that his father had left him alone.

When deputies caught up to Macchi, he said that he assumed the mother was there as they had been texting beforehand. The 32-year-old soda distributor admitted to leaving the kid there so he could return to his poker game.

“The defendant failed to provide care, supervision or services to maintain the child’s physical and mental health,” concluded the report.

The gambler was arrested and charged with child neglect. He was placed behind bars on $1,000 bond.