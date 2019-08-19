A Florida man had ‘a midnight rendezvous’ at a construction site. Cops want him

Oops, he did it again.

But this time it was caught on camera.

A Florida man pleasuring himself at a construction site.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance image of the suspect on Monday, asking for the public’s help in identifying him, captioning the photo, “Midnight rendezvous.”

Though the agency’s black and white photo is blurry, you can make out that he is heavy set, brown hair and wearing glasses. His age looks to be around late 20s, early 30s.

“This man has been seen trespassing several times, entering the home and performing sexual acts on himself. Let’s bang the hammer of justice and NAIL this guy!” reads the sherlff’s office’s post.

Many commenters were appalled.

“Well of course it was on himself! Nobody else would touch him!”

“What is wrong with people?”

“Must be in love with the house!”

Oh gosh, I hope it’s not one of my builders.”

At least one other social media user noted the seriousness of the matter.

“Better to see him doing sexual things to him and not one of the kids from around that neighborhood or area.”

This isn’t the first time the individual has engaged in such an act at this home construction site in Thonotosassa.

According to WFLA, he’s trespassed the site at least three times in the past six weeks, removed his clothes, done the deed and split.

If you have any information about this person, call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.