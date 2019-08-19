A Florida man steals a bull ... no, it’s not the opening line of a joke, cops say

15 calves rescued during Washington state winter storm Farmer Nick Cobb rescued baby cows from blizzard conditions in Ephrata, Washington, on February 9, as a winter storm blanketed much of the state. Cobb said the calves were all one to three days old. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Farmer Nick Cobb rescued baby cows from blizzard conditions in Ephrata, Washington, on February 9, as a winter storm blanketed much of the state. Cobb said the calves were all one to three days old.

When a Polk County man tried to sell a bull at a local auction, he encountered two problems.

One: The bull wasn’t his. Two: The owner of the bull was at the auction.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office posted the arrest of Stewart Smith’s attempt at being a modern-day rustler on their Facebook page over the weekend and in true Polk County fashion, had a little cow-poking fun at Smith’s expense.

“Here’s a story of a cattle rustler,” the post begins. “Not a cattle wrestler. That’s a whole different thing. This a bull theft. Please don’t mispronounce it.”

Deputies say Smith brought the 4-year-old black Angus to the auction in Lakeland, where the owner recognized the animal from its facial markings and a specific ear notch he uses on his cattle.

Mostly, the owner recognized the bull because he had raised it from a calf.

Deputies didn’t indicate when the bull went missing, but it ended up in a pasture of a neighbor who happens to be a relative of Smith. Deputies say Smith admitted he knew the bull belonged to the victim, but when he never heard from the owner, “He assumed that it was OK to sell the bull,” the report states.

“No bull. That’s what he said,” the sheriff’s office quipped on its Facebook post. “Stew’s bull story was bull.”

Smith is charged with grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

According to jail records, Smith has a lengthy arrest history, including multiple counts of theft, fraud, resisting arrest, burglaries, possession of cocaine, aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, aggravated stalking and assault.

“Stealing cattle is not his only pastime,” the post states. “Time to go to the pen, Stew.”

The bull was returned to its rightful owner.