2 men seriously injured in Florida Keys boat crash

Officials say two men were seriously injured when their boat crashed against a channel marker in the Florida Keys.

The Miami Herald reports 70-year-old Robert Pratt and 27-year-old Sagar Dhila were thrown off the boat near Key Largo. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Bobby Dude said on Sunday that Pratt sustained trauma to his legs. Both men underwent surgery after the Saturday crash.

Pratt's son Jonathan Pratt was also in the boat but was not injured. The three men were picked up by other boaters and brought to Ocean Reef Yacht Club, a private gated community in Key Largo.

Robert Pratt told officers he accelerated the boat on plane and was not paying attention before striking the channel marker. The crash is still under investigation.