Gullah Geechee commission to meet in North Carolina

The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission is holding its next community meeting at a historical site near Wilmington, where members will hear updates on various projects in North Carolina.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports the commission will meet Saturday at the Popular Grove Plantation in Scotts Hill. The plantation is on the National Register of Historic Sites and is part of the corridor .

Descendants of enslaved people known as Gullah, or Geechee in Georgia, live in small island communities scattered from Pender County in North Carolina to St. Johns County, Florida. Their ancestors worked on plantations until freed by the Civil War.

Speakers at the meeting include the Poplar Grove Foundation executive director, along with representatives of the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission and the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust.