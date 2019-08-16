Two new sloths just arrived at a Florida zoo. They’re sleepy, slow, boring — but so cute

In our fast-paced world, it’s nice to see some things still remain nice and slow.

Take sloths, for example.

Actually, take two.

The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park announced the arrival of Teddy and Grizzly on Friday. The little guys came from Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay.

News Jax 4, which posted an adorable photo gallery, reports that you’ll be able to feed the animals at their enclosure, but you probably won’t see much action.

According to National Geographic, the Hoffman’s two-toed sloth is one of the slowest mammals in the world. The adorable omnivore, which sleeps 15 to 20 hours a day, is so sedentary that algae actually grows on its coat.

Judging by the comments on the Florida park’s Facebook post heralding their arrival, Teddy, a 44-year-old male, and Grizzly, a 34-year-old female, won’t lack for visitors.

“ This photo made my day. Thank you.”

“When am I babysitting?”

“Gotta get me one.”