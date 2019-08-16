He stole from a FBI agent and used his credit card. Now police need help finding him.

Tavares police are searching for a man who allegedly took a FBI agent’s credit card and badge from his vehicle then used the card at a Family Dollar.

Talk about bold.

Officers are searching for a man who reportedly stole from an FBI agent in Tavares, Florida.

According to the Tavares Police Department, the man broke into the agent’s car and made off with his credit card. Surveillance footage captured him using it Aug. 8 at a Family Dollar in nearby Eustis.

But the credit card wasn’t the only thing taken. The man reportedly swiped the agent’s badge and credentials as well.

Tavaras police are asking for help in locating the man. He was last seen with three men and a woman.