Florida Bobcat and her kittens take a stroll around Port St Lucie golf course August 16, 2019 12:00 AM

A female bobcat and two kittens were seen taking a stroll around the parking lot of a Port St Lucie golf club on August 14. Port St Lucie native Mitchell Slater was in the car park of the St Lucie Trails Golf Course when he spotted the feline family.