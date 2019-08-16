Medical transport driver leaves dialysis patient alone in a hot van for hours, police say

Oscar Dorador Broward Sheriff's Office

Carolyn Roberson was supposed to go from her dialysis center to her nursing home in Deerfield Beach.

Instead, deputies say a medical transport driver picked her up at about 6 p.m. Aug. 8 and then went to his Deerfield Beach apartment complex where he left to her in a hot van for about four hours.

The driver, Oscar Dorador, 38, later told investigators he forgot she was in the van.

Dorador was arrested Wednesday and charged with neglect of an elderly or disabled adult. He was released on $15,000 bond. Dorador could not be reached for comment Friday, and there was no attorney listed for him in court records.

At about 10 p.m. Aug. 8, the administrator at Roberson’s nursing home, Pompano Beach Health and Rehab Center, was notified the 57-year-old never made it back from dialysis. She began trying to figure out where Roberson could be.

“It was determined that Dorador provided a false address to his company as to his final drop-off location, making it more difficult to locate the victim,” a deputy wrote in the report.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office was then called to 700 NE 41st St. because someone was “locked inside of a van.”

Roberson, who police say his partially blind, has kidney issues and uses a wheelchair, was strapped in a seat belt and could not get out.

What happened to Ms. Roberson was an entirely preventable injustice,” family attorney Blake Dolman said. “The driver knew that she was in the van and instead of taking her from her dialysis appointment back to the nursing home where she presently resides, he chose to go to his own home and leave her in the van for many hours. I am unable to understand why anybody would do such a thing.

According to deputies, Dorador was driving for Ready2Tranport Inc., a Hialeah Gardens company. The company was contracted to provide transportation through LogistiCare, which works with Medicare, and serves as a transportation broker.

No one answered Friday at a number listed for Ready2Transport. LogistCare said in a statement that “the driver has been removed from [their] network and is not allowed to transport any LogistiCare members.”

“We will cooperate with any investigation by law enforcement, as the integrity of the program and safety of our riders is paramount and behavior that puts them at risk is not tolerated,” the company continued. “Once our investigation is complete, we will implement further corrective actions with the transportation provider, if needed.”

Several days after the incident, deputies spoke to Roberson and the nursing home to piece together what happened, according to a report.

Though Roberson has a hard time speaking, police say, she “appears aware of her surroundings.”

She told deputies that she went to “his house” instead of hers. She said the driver’s kids “were laughing and knocking on the van.”

Roberson told officers “she was scared, hot and hungry.”

Dolman, the family attorney, said she is doing better now, but was “traumatized” by the incident and “believed she was going to die.”

The deputy wrote this in the report:

“Dorador failed to provide Roberson, who is an elderly disabled female, with the care, supervision and services necessary, to maintain her physical and mental health, including, but not limited to food, nutrition, clothing, shelter, supervision, medicine and medical services that a prudent person would consider essential for the well-being of the elderly person or disabled adult.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Dorador “gave a full confession.”