Key Largo resort that lost its main building to fire says it will reopen in December

Fire burns part of Key Largo resort A fire burned part of Bungalows, a luxury, adults only Key Largo resort on May 5, 2019. The main building that houses the restaurant, bar, spa and lobby was destroyed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A fire burned part of Bungalows, a luxury, adults only Key Largo resort on May 5, 2019. The main building that houses the restaurant, bar, spa and lobby was destroyed.

A luxury, all-inclusive Key Largo resort that was severely damaged by fire in May, just five months after it opened, announced this week it plans to reopen in December.

The Bungalows Key Largo issued a press release this week announcing it would welcome guests back Dec. 19 and is accepting reservations.

A large fire destroyed the two-story main building that housed the 12-acre bayfront hotel’s two restaurants, spa, pool and bar around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, May 5.

Despite the size of the fire, no one was injured. That’s likely because of the time of day it happened, and that the 135 guestrooms are located away from the building in detached bungalows.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Witnesses said at the time that hotel staff quickly evacuated guests soon after the fire started, and firefighters isolated the fire to the building.

The main building was covered by a thatched, tiki-style roof that continued to smolder almost two days after firefighters knocked down the flames.

A fire in May burned part of Bungalows, a luxury, adults-only Key Largo resort that opened in December. Monroe County Sheriff's Office

The state fire marshal is leading the investigation into the cause of the blaze. “The investigation remains open and ongoing, and a final determination into the cause has not been made,” spokesman Devin Galetta said in an email Thursday.

Public relations representatives hired by Cheeca Holdings, LLC, the Jackson, Wyoming, company that owns the hotel — as well as the popular Cheeca Lodge and Spa in Islamorada — were not immediately available to comment about the possible cause of the fire or the dollar amount of damages.

Cheeca Holdings owner Jerry O. Johnson said in the press release that the goal of the reopening is to “completely replicate the original resort amenities.”

“We have worked tirelessly to restore the resort to its grandeur, and we are confident the finished product is worthy of the hotels’ opening fanfare.”

The Bungalows, which is adults-only, bills itself as “the only all-inclusive resort in the Florida Keys.”