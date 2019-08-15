Florida man charged in traffic crash that killed deputy

A Florida man has been charged in a traffic crash that killed a deputy.

A Broward Sheriff's Office news release says 32-year-old Darran Johnson was arrested Wednesday and charged with DUI manslaughter and a dozen other offenses.

Officials say 30-year-old Benjamin Nimtz was heading to a domestic violence call in Deerfield Beach last month with his lights and sirens activated. Investigators say Johnson ran a red light and struck the passenger side of Nimtz's patrol vehicle.

Sheriff's officials say Nimtz had been with the department since March 2018.

Johnson was being held without bond. Jail records didn't list an attorney.