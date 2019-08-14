Broward teen arrested after posting about bringing a gun to school on first day, cops say

Police arrest 16-year-old after he posted a threatening message and video to social media The Hollywood Police Department arrested a 16-year-old student from McArthur High School after he posted threatening messages to social media. Police say the video may have been filmed last year, but it was posted to his social media on Tuesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Hollywood Police Department arrested a 16-year-old student from McArthur High School after he posted threatening messages to social media. Police say the video may have been filmed last year, but it was posted to his social media on Tuesday.

A 16-year-old former McArthur High School student was arrested Wednesday after police say he made threats on social media.

Hollywood police were alerted to a photo Tuesday night — the night before Broward’s first day of school — that had a “threatening caption,” the department said.

On Wednesday, police say they arrested Wilmer Martinez and charged him with a felony charge of electronic threat to kill.

The department also shared the photo and video that detectives say the teen posted.

The picture appeared to be a selfie and had words including “debating whether I should carry my pistol [with] me like last year.”

The video was a short clip of what appeared to be someone pointing a gun in a classroom. Police said the video may have been filmed last year, but it was posted Tuesday.

After police were notified of the post, officers — with the help of a Hollywood Police School Resource Officer — identified Wilmer.

Wilmer, according to police, had been expelled from Hollywood’s McArthur High School last year because he carried ammunition on campus.

Officers showed up at his home Wednesday and took him into custody, police said.

“This arrest is a testament to our vigilant efforts to keep our schools safe and the community’s ‘see something, say something’ mentality,’’” Hollywood Police Chief Chris O’Brien said in a news release. “Our department is committed to keeping our schools safe for our kids, parents and staff, not only on the first day of school, but all year round.”