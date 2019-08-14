Pastor told mom of boy he molested he was ‘praying and fasting for forgiveness,’ cops say

Maurice Lyn Broward Sheriff's Office

After learning that her 15-year-old son had been inappropriately touched by a pastor, the mother confronted the man, only to be told that “he was praying and fasting for forgiveness,” Coral Springs police said.

The mother then told police.

The pastor, Maurice Lyn, 44, was arrested Tuesday and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation and lewd and lascivious conduct. By Wednesday night, he was out of jail on a $75,000 bond.

Ken Hasset, an attorney representing Lyn, said Wednesday that he will “enter a plea of not guilty” on his client’s behalf.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to Coral Springs police, Lyn picked the boy up from his home “with a promise to help him get school supplies” on Aug, 6. Instead, police say, he took him to lunch and then took him back home.

When they went into his apartment, he asked the boy if he was alone, according to police.

Police say that’s when Lyn “pinned him up against a counter and started kissing the teenager.”

“[The teen went on to advise that he froze and Pastor Maurice Lyn inserted his hand down the front of his clothing and began fondling [the teen’s] penis,” an officer wrote in the arrest report. “Shortly after Pastor Lyn started kissing and fondling [the teen], he stopped and advised [the teen] that he had to leave but offered to give the boy a hand job the next time he sees him.”