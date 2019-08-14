Lobster limit in the Keys is 6 per person. They had 24, cops say

Day one of the 2019 lobster miniseason Michael Hoffman and Laura Palma, biological science technicians with Biscayne National Park, discuss how they measure lobsters at Black Point Marina in South Miami-Dade County on July 24, 2019, day one of the two-day lobster miniseason. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Michael Hoffman and Laura Palma, biological science technicians with Biscayne National Park, discuss how they measure lobsters at Black Point Marina in South Miami-Dade County on July 24, 2019, day one of the two-day lobster miniseason.

Violating fisheries laws in the Florida Keys will get you in more trouble with law enforcement than in other parts of the state, which two men from Gulf Breeze found out this week.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, George Michael Holcomb, 62, and David Michael Anderson, 63, caught 24 spiny lobster Sunday afternoon, which is 12 over the limit in the Keys.

The men were diving for the crustaceans from a vessel just offshore near mile marker 62 on Conch Key when Deputy Wilfredo Guerra conducted a vessel check and found 12 lobsters in a bucket and 12 more in a cooler, Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman, said.

The legal bag limit in the Florida Keys is six per person, per day, as opposed to the rest of the state, where it is 12 per person.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Guerra also found eight wrung tails on the boat, which, according to Linhardt, they said they caught the previous day. Six of the lobsters were undersized, Linhardt said.

By state law, all lobsters must be brought back to shore whole. All lobsters must be measured in the water, and their carapace, the part that is not the tail, must be at least 3 inches long. Tails must be at least 5 and a half inches long.

Holcomb and Anderson, who could not be reached for comment, were issued notices to appear in county court on multiple fisheries violations.

Similar violations have resulted in arrests and landed people in jail recently. The eight-month commercial and recreational season for the sought-after shellfish began Aug. 6, and Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward vowed to treat breaking lobster rules as a serious crime that could result in up to 60 days in jail per violation.