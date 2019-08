Haitian migrants intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard Sunday on the deck of the Cutter William Trump. U.S. Coast Guard

A 40-foot sail freighter was ferrying 146 Haitian migrants when the U.S. Coast Guard intercepted it, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard Cutter William Trump on Sunday took the 120 men, 22 women and four children aboard about 69 miles north of Haiti’s Isla De Tortue. The Trump loaded the migrants onto the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute, which took them back to Haiti Tuesday.

