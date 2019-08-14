He told the Uber Eats driver the food was his. Then he jumped in the car, cops say

A Florida Uber Eats driver had a terrifying experience during her shift in Pasco County early Wednesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, the woman had just picked up food from a New Port Richey Denny’s and loaded it in her car for delivery.

Before she could leave, a man approached her and began “rambling” that the food in the vehicle was his, the report said.

The suspect, later identified as Brian Medina, then jumped in the passenger side front seat of the victim’s vehicle, told her he had a gun and that she ”needed to drive.”

As the victim took off down the road, the suspect “forcibly took control of her phone and began grabbing at her breasts.”

She told Medina that she needed to make the delivery or it would look suspicious.

The 31-year-old Florida man kept control of the phone’s app and provided directions to the address, where the victim dropped off the food and unsuccessfully tried to get the Uber customer’s attention for help.

Once back on the road, the suspect grabbed the wheel and veered into a motel parking lot, where the victim was finally able to flag down a man, who was able to keep Medina “occupied” until cops arrived.

Medina was arrested and charged with false imprisonment. He remains behind bars at the Land O’ Lakes facility on $5,000 bond.