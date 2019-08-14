Worst date ever? Man leaves woman in car after police chase, and he vanishes in the woods

Florida woman’s date ends in high speed chase While driving back from Denny's, Diana Reid and her date got into a high speed chase with Flagler County deputies. Her date eventually pulled over to flee into the woods. He has yet to be found. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK While driving back from Denny's, Diana Reid and her date got into a high speed chase with Flagler County deputies. Her date eventually pulled over to flee into the woods. He has yet to be found.

This is may be the worst date ever.

A Florida woman’s romantic evening ended in handcuffs after her date led deputies on a high-speed chase through Palm Coast, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, Diana Reid, 42, and an unidentified man were driving from Denny’s shortly after 2 Thursday morning when a Flagler County deputy attempted to stop them for a tag violation on the Palm Coast Parkway.

The man, who was driving Reid’s Dodge Charger, briefly stopped in the parking lot of First Baptist Church but sped off to the parkway as soon as the deputy got out of his vehicle. Body-cam footage shows Reid telling the deputy about her date speeding off because he didn’t have his license.

“If his license was suspended it would’ve been a ticket,” the deputy said in the body-cam footage after the chase.

“That’s what I told him,” Reid responded. “Like, what are we running for?”

The chase continued onto U.S. 1 and eventually State Highway 100, the report stated. It wasn’t until deputies managed to lay down stop sticks at the intersection of State Highway 100 and Country Road 205 that the vehicle, which was driving over 100 mph at times, slowed down.

When deputies finally caught up with the car, they found that Reid’s date had run into the woods. He left Reid in the car.

Deputies, who did not identify the man who escaped, questioned Reid. She told them she didn’t know the man’s last name and had only recently met him on a dating site. The man is still on the run.