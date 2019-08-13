Ex-Hurricane Roscoe Parrish arrested on stalking and threats to kill charges, cops say

ORCHARD PARK, NY - 2007: Roscoe Parrish of the Buffalo Bills poses for his 2007 NFL head shot at photo day in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Getty Images) Getty Images

Former Miami Hurricane football star Roscoe Parrish was arrested Monday in Fort Lauderdale on charges of aggravated stalking and written threats to kill, police say.

Parrish, 37, a standout at Miami High, was picked up in Fort Lauderdale on a Miramar warrant detailing the threats he made to his ex-girlfriend.

According to the warrant, Parrish began harassing his ex-girlfriend and her daughter after their 11-year relationship ended in July 2018. The ex-girlfriend blocked Parrish on all forms of communication, the warrant said. But she began receiving hand-written notes from him at her apartment in July 2019.

“You b---- haha I found you, from your ex,” Parrish wrote on July 2, the warrant stated.

The woman notified Miramar police but they were unable to locate Parrish, the warrant said. The notes escalated.

“You b------ don’t listen oh and make sure you tell your ugly ass daughter to watch out im [sic] coming for her haha, from your ex,” Parrish reportedly wrote on July 27.

On July 28, the warrant says Parrish left his last note: “Ima kill your stupid ass daughter.”

Although a search of Broward County Sheriff’s Office’s arrests yielded no results, Miramar police confirmed Parrish was picked up Monday in Fort Lauderdale.

A Miami native, Parrish starred at Miami Senior High before playing at UM in 2001. The Buffalo Bills selected him in the second round of the 2005 draft. He retired in 2012 after seven seasons with the Bills and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.