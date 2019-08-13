Florida
Watch as FBI and other agents arrive to raid Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘pedophile island’
Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous Virgin Islands hideaway was crawling with officers and agents Monday.
Newly obtained video shows FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, New York police and local officers at what some refer to as “pedophile island.”
The video shows authorities arriving on boats and maneuvering around the grounds on golf carts. It also shows agents possibly coordinating their search and preparing equipment.
Epstein bought the island for $7.95 million in 1998 and built an estate with a private home, swimming pools and cabanas.
Back when federal agents bashed in Epstein’s $77 million Manhattan mansion, federal prosecutors had said in an indictment that they intended to confiscate Epstein’s properties if they were used to sexually abuse minors.
The New York raid came up with a passport under a fake name, assorted diamonds, nude and semi-nude photographs of possible minors and other evidence suggesting a complex criminal enterprise.
Although Epstein died in an apparent suicide Saturday, that mission to find evidence hasn’t changed.
Epstein was found dead in his Metropolitan Correctional Center cell in New York City on Saturday, one day after a federal court unsealed nearly 2,000 pages of documents that gave details of Epstein’s alleged trafficking of girls.
It is unclear why authorities chose two days after his death to raid the Virgin Islands estate, which is more than a month after Epstein was arrested and his mansion raided.
Epstein was arrested July 6 at New Jersey’s Teterboro airport on allegations of trafficking and sexually abusing girls as young as 14 — alleged activities dating back to the early 2000s.
