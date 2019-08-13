Man who made a Walmart gun threat also wrote racist posts on Facebook, police say

Richard Clayton, 26, was charged with making written threats to kill or do bodily harm Friday after posting a gun threat on Facebook. Florida Department of Law Enforcement

A Winter Park man accused of putting a gun threat on Facebook also wrote other racist posts from a fake account, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it arrested and charged Richard Clayton, 26, with making written threats to kill or do bodily harm after he posted on Facebook: “3 more days of probation left then I get my AR-15 back. Don’t go to Walmart next week.”

The post was made one day after a mass shooting in El Paso killed 22 people.

After Clayton was taken into custody at Orange County Jail, he was “uncooperative and belligerent,” his arrest affidavit said. Clayton repeatedly asked Winter Park Police Officer Greg Gerardi if he was Hispanic or a Nazi, and told Gerardi he hopes he gets “blown away and killed.”

Clayton then said that Hispanics “are what is wrong with this country... they come in and are ruining everything.” On the way to the jail, Clayton threatened to urinate in the police car, but then relented when he learned Gerardi was not Hispanic.

FDLE had previously stated investigators believed Clayton subscribed to white supremacist ideology. When Winter Park detectives reviewed the Facebook page on which Clayton posted the original threat, they found he had made several racist and anti-Semitic posts to the same page, the affadavit shows.

In a July 24, 2018 post, he wrote: “Imagine for a moment that we’ve established our ethnostate, physically removed all of the commies and degenerates, and white birthrates are back in the positives. Who would there be left to make fun of?”

That October, Clayton wrote that he “has a warrant out too, but ... [he] might be free soon. Just packin pistols and beating monkeys.” That fall, he also posted two separate memes, one depicting a white woman and captioned “White People there’s NO UPGRADE” and another that shows a white man’s head and read, “Men with haircuts like this have a 300% chance of unsettling all the negroes at the felony probation office.”

A Sept. 27, 2018 post displayed a swastika.

Most recently preceding his Aug. 4 gun threat and detailed in the affidavit, Clayton posted “F--- the Internet. I’m committing a hate crime irl tonight.” IRL typically refers to “in real life.”

Records show that Clayton has previous charges of possession of marijuana and multiple traffic infractions, but Friday’s is his first felony charge. He had not been charged with a hate crime before.

Facebook representatives could not be immediately reached for comment on whether they intend to remove or suspend Clayton’s account, his posts or the page he posted to.