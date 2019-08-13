A Florida man put a spy camera in the room he rented to women. He’ll spend a year in jail

Wayne Jeffrey Khoma Palm Beach County Corrections

Wayne Jeffrey Khoma rented his spare room exclusively to women.

The same room was equipped with hidden cameras.

Khoma, 67, was sentenced Friday n Palm Beach County Circuit Court to a year in jail after pleading guilty to seven counts of video voyeurism, court records show. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Boynton Beach man had installed a hidden camera in the room’s smoke detector because he “wanted to watch.”

One of Khoma’s former roommates first alerted Boyton Beach police in November 2018 after finding nearly 50 photos and videos of an unidentified woman on his flash drive, the affidavit states. The images, dated from July and October 2011, showed the woman topless, changing clothes and other private moments.

Although there were no photographs of the woman who notified police, she recognized the room as the same one she was renting.

In December, police contacted the unidentified woman who said she found Khoma’s place on Roommates.com. The room, she said according to the affidavit, was “available to females only.”

A month later, the affidavit states police searched Khoma’s home at 4 Kerry Place where he admitted to renting the room only to women because they were “cleaner.” He had been doing so for over a decade, around the same time installed the hidden camera. During their search, police found the USB drive as well as receipts that showed Khoma’s seven former tenants — all of whom were women.

Police say Khoma later confessed to “voyeurism.”