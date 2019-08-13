Looking for free lunch? Jersey Mike’s got you covered, but there’s a catch

As a promotion for the launch of its new app, sub shop Jersey Mike’s will be offering a free regular sub when a customer buys one through the new app. Miami Herald File

Who can pass up an offer for a free lunch?

As a promotion for the launch of its new app, sub shop Jersey Mike’s will be offering a free regular sub when a customer buys one through the new app.

The deal is available to both users who had the old app, and new customers looking to catch a deal.

No onions, no problem. Extra meat, you got it. Use the newest version of our app to customize your pick-up order. Download our new app here: https://t.co/CHk1htHTZf pic.twitter.com/qhxrDZk2ET — Jersey Mike's Subs (@jerseymikes) August 7, 2019

If you had the previous app, update it in your app store and then purchase a sub. If you are new, download the app and the place an order.

Whichever route you go, 72 points — the price for a free sub — will be added to your account within 24 hours once you place an order.

So, you can buy your friend a sub today and get a free one tomorrow.