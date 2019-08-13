Motorcyclist dies in crash with Florida police officer

Authorities say a motorcyclist was fatally injured in a crash with a Florida police officer.

News outlets report the crash occurred early Saturday on Interstate 95 in Martin County.

Officials say Lauderhill police had traveled from Broward County to pursue a stolen vehicle. The chase was eventually called off, but investigators say a Lauderhill officer spotted the stolen car in a ditch. Authorities say the crash occurred when the officer tried to pull over to check on the stolen vehicle.

The motorcycle rider, 47-year-old Robert Alfred Perone, died at a hospital shortly after the crash.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says two teens suspected in the car theft were later arrested at a rest stop.

The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.