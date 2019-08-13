Florida driver runs stop sign, hits bus injuring 8-year-old

A pickup truck crashed into a Florida school bus on the first day of school, injuring a second-grader.

News outlets report 18-year-old David McChesney Hughes ran a stop sign Monday morning smashing into the school bus. The crash left the front of the truck mangled and the school bus in a ditch.

Hughes received a citation for failure to stop.

A report from Florida Highway Patrol says an 8-year-old boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The bus driver, Lattisa Teteria Perry-Bro, also suffered minor injuries.

The statement says five students were on the bus heading to Gateway Elementary School. Four of the five students were wearing seatbelts.