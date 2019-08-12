Update: Plantation General Hospital cleared after police responded to bomb threat

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

Update: The Plantation Police Department tweeted that “the scene is all clear.”

A Broward County hospital received a bomb threat late Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Plantation Police Department.

Police are responding to a bomb threat at Plantation General Hospital, 401 NW 42nd Ave., Plantation.

Per the department’s tweet, they believe the situation to only be a threat at this time.

PPD is on scene @PlantationHosp /PGH. We are dealing with a situation involving a bomb threat. This is a threat only at this time. We will update you as soon as the situation is clear. — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) August 12, 2019

