Keys man threatens a man with a gun for blocking a grocery store aisle, police said

James R. Severson Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A Florida Keys man was jailed after police said he threatened to kill a man for blocking an aisle in a Winn-Dixie store and displayed a gun tucked into his waistband.

James R. Severson, 40, of Big Pine Key, said he would shoot the man in the head as he lifted his shirt to show he was armed, according to the arrest report.

He is also accused of pushing his grocery cart into the man who was restocking shelves with soft drinks around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the store at 251 Key Deer Blvd.

Severson was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill and misdemeanor charges of battery and improperly displaying a firearm.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The gun was a Glock 19 loaded with a 15-round magazine.

Severson told Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies he was walking down an aisle that was blocked by a man stocking shelves so he “bumped” the man with his cart to let him know he wanted to get through.

Severson said he and the man “had an exchange of words,” and the man took an “aggressive stance,” and Severson feared the man would attack him so he pulled up his shirt to show his handgun tucked into his waistband, police said.

Security footage shows Severson pushing his cart into the man, who was pushed forward and slightly thrown off balance.

Anthony Nelson Gonzalez, 29, of Key West, who works for Coca-Cola, said he was working when Severson pushed the cart into him from behind. Gonzalez told Severson he should say he’s sorry and the two argued.

That’s when Severson displayed the handgun and lifted it a few inches out of the holster but kept the barrel in the holster, police said.