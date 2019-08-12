Big sewage spill prompts no-swim warning and request to reduce water in Northeast Dade

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

Sewage began spewing from a broken underground water pipe Sunday spurred a No Contact order for some Miami-Dade beaches and a plea for five cities to reduce water usage this week.

Miami-Dade’s Water and Sewer Department doesn’t know what caused the break in the 48-inch water pipe that’s 9-feet underwater and an additional 3-feet underground near 2500 NE 163rd St., said spokeswoman Jennifer Messemer-Skold. With days until a new pipe can be constructed to bypass the one that broke, Water and Sewer expects millions of gallons of wastewater to be discharged this week.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer spokesperson Messemer-Skold said the county’s asking residents of North Miami, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Bal Harbour and Sunny Isles Beach to cut down on showers, laundry, running the dishwasher, etc. until the problem is fixed.

That looks like Friday at the earliest, Messemer-Skold said. An emergency bid process starts Monday at 1 p.m., a winning bid will be selected Tuesday and an anticipated three days of 24-hour work until a temporary bypass is finished.

Unlike other spills that leak sewage into stormwater drains and bodies of water like Biscayne Bay, this one has been discovered and yet allowed to continue. The alternative is to cut off sewer service to nearby cities.

“We can’t shut off the line,” Messemer-Skold said. “If we do, we’re stopping wastewater flowing west from Sunny Isles Beach, Golden Beach and the Eastern Shores in North Miami Beach.”

As far as the beaches, there’s an advisory against swimming, fishing or boating in an area bound by the Intracoastal on the east; the mainland on the west; Maule Lake on the north; and Haulover Inlet on the south. This includes Oleta River State Park’s beach, Greynolds Park and the beaches 165 yards north and south of Haulover Inlet.

The advisory will remain in effect until the waters test clear of contamination for two straight days after repairs are done.

The areas covered by the advisory Miami-Dade Water and Sewer

Miami-Dade is under a federal court order to repair its sewer system after years of failures and neglected maintenance. The latest order agreed to by the county, a consent decree signed in 2013, gives Miami-Dade until 2026 to finish the upgrades, now estimated to cost nearly $2 billion.