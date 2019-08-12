Florida man dies after getting out of moving pickup truck

A 25-year-old Florida man is dead after getting out of a moving pickup truck.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says Nicholas Hendershot was being driven home by a cousin and was nearly home when he got out of the moving Ford F-250 and fell onto the road.

The sheriff's office says the driver had picked up Hendershot from a bar late Saturday night to take him home.

Hendershot was transported to a hospital in DeLand, where he was pronounced dead.