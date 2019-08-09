Naked man bikes to a store called RockHard Lovestuff. That was only the beginning.

Florida man arrested in Wilton Manor for bicycling nude A Wilton Manors man was arrested Wednesday after police say he was spotted riding a bicycle in the nude. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Wilton Manors man was arrested Wednesday after police say he was spotted riding a bicycle in the nude.

The man angrily tore off his clothes in front of a Wilton Manors restaurant, got on his bicycle and rode nude to a store called RockHard Lovestuff. It was early evening with rush-hour traffic passing the man.

“It was like he was mad at them,” said Skip VandeLinde, who was driving by at the time. “It was just strange.”

A man was spotted biking nude in Wilton Manors Aug. 8, 2019. Skip VandeLinde

The man went in, took an article of clothing from the store and put it on, police said. He said he was trading his bike for it and walked out.

When officers found him, he was once again nude and walking up and down the block, exposed to passersby, police said.

He was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition and obstruction by disguised person. He wouldn’t give his name. Later, police put out the man’s mug shot — he was booked under the name John Smith — in hopes of identifying him.

Wilton Manors police are trying to identify the pictured man. Broward Sheriff's Office

The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. in the area of Northeast Sixth Avenue and Wilton Drive.

The Wilton Manors Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 954-390-2150.