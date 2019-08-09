Florida
He was shot dead in the afternoon. ‘Someone knows something,’ cops say.
A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in Opa-locka. Police say they need help finding the person or people responsible.
“Someone knows something,” said Angel Rodriguez, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police.
Mark Goff, 23, was found dead just before 5 p.m. Thursday in the area of The Gardens Apartments, 13180 Port Said Rd. in Opa-locka.
No other information about Goff’s death was released Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
