He was shot dead in the afternoon. ‘Someone knows something,’ cops say.

A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in Opa-locka. Police say they need help finding the person or people responsible.

“Someone knows something,” said Angel Rodriguez, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police.

Mark Goff, 23, was found dead just before 5 p.m. Thursday in the area of The Gardens Apartments, 13180 Port Said Rd. in Opa-locka.

No other information about Goff’s death was released Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

