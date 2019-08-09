‘Where is the money?’ Masked man walked into 7-Eleven for more than a Slurpee

Armed robbery at North Miami 7-Eleven North Miami police released video of an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven at 11885 Biscayne Blvd. Aug. 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK North Miami police released video of an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven at 11885 Biscayne Blvd. Aug. 6, 2019.

When the masked man stormed into a North Miami 7-Eleven, he wasn’t looking for a Slurpee.

“Where is the money?” he asked the clerk, according to police.

On Friday, police released video of the Tuesday incident at the 7-Eleven, 11885 Biscayne Blvd. Officers are hoping people recognize the man by his distinctive red sneakers.

The video shows the man jumping over the counter, grabbing the cash register drawer and running out. It was not clear how much money he took.

The man was carrying a a black, semi-automatic firearm, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Miami Police Department at 305-891-8111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-417-TIPS (8477).