What are jorts? Florida thieves make off with $1,050 worth of them, cops say

The Sanford Police Department gave some folks a fashion lesson on Friday.

In a news release posted on its Facebook page, officers reported a theft that went down at an Urban Appeal clothing store last month.

The items stolen in the heist?

Denim jean shorts, aka jorts, a combination of the words “jean” and “shorts.” They are usually longer than Daisy Dukes and rolled up at the hem above the knee.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lots of them.

“On July 27, 2019, at approximately 4:30 am, four unknown suspects believed to be two males and two females, forced entry into the Urban Appeal clothing store,” read the post. “The suspects took an estimated 30 pairs of denim jean shorts valued at $1,050 and fled the scene in their vehicle (believed to be a Hyundai Elantra).”

Some of the cops’ hashtags were on the comical side, including #WhoWearsJortShorts, #TheyWearJortShorts #FromUrbanAppealToAppealingTheirSentence.

The post includes a screenshot of the alleged getaway car outside the store window, which is full of mannequins, not the suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Sanford police at 407-688-5070.