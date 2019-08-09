Huge record cache details how Jeffrey Epstein, madam lured girls into depraved world

The story behind a Palm Beach sex offender’s remarkable deal Palm Beach multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein has been a free man, despite sexually abusing dozens of underage girls according to police and prosecutors. His victims have never had a voice, until now. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Palm Beach multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein has been a free man, despite sexually abusing dozens of underage girls according to police and prosecutors. His victims have never had a voice, until now.

A chilling picture of how hundreds of girls and young women from around the world were trafficked for sex by Jeffrey Epstein, his alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, and a number of other powerful business and world leaders emerged Friday in court documents unsealed in New York.

The documents, a portion of thousands of pages in a 2015 federal defamation case, offer brutal details about Epstein’s trafficking of teenage girls from across the United States, Russia and Sweden — and Maxwell’s compulsive and often abusive quest to provide him with new girls over a span of years in the early to mid 2000s.

Virginia Roberts, now Giuffre, says she was 16 and working as a locker room attendant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort when she was approached by Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s associate, about becoming a masseuse for Epstein. Courtesy of Virginia Roberts Giuffre

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who brought the lawsuit against Maxwell and settled it for an undisclosed sum in 2017, is central to the case, providing evidence to substantiate her exploitation at the hands of Epstein and Maxwell through photographs, plane logs and even a medical record from Presbyterian Hospital in New York where she was taken by Epstein after a particularly abusive sex episode.

Some of the testimony is difficult to read, as when one 15-year-old Swedish girl, shaking and crying in despair, tells a butler who worked for one of Epstein’s closest friends that she had been taken to Epstein’s island in the Caribbean and forced to have sex with him and others. The butler relates the story under oath. The girl, visibly traumatized, told the houseman who worked for Eva Dubin, a former Miss Sweden and founder of the Dubin Breast Center at Mount Sinai, and her husband, prominent hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin, that Epstein and Maxwell had physically threatened to harm her and seized her passport to keep her on the island, according to the butler’s statement. She was so distraught she couldn’t recall how she got back to the U.S. mainland, but the butler testified that Maxwell brought her to the Dubin residence.

Virginia Roberts poses for a photo with Prince Andrew as Guislaine Maxwell smiles in the background. Roberts reports that she was lent out to Prince Andrew when she was a teenage sex slave for Palm Beach millionaire Jeffrey Epstein and his partner, Maxwell. Roberts says she was used as a sex slave for Epstein for years starting at the age of 16. Roberts says that Epstein regularly lent her out to some of his wealthy, powerful acquaintances for sex. Copy Photo Courtesy of Virginia Roberts

The cache of court documents, part of the case’s motion for summary judgment, also show that as early as 2006, when the Palm Beach police were first investigating Epstein, he was being assisted by Maxwell as part of a pyramid-like scheme the pair operated to lure young girls from around Palm Beach, focusing on schools, colleges and spas.

Palm Beach Detective Joe Recarey testified in the case that he was never able to question Maxwell, but the fact that the police had evidence of Maxwell’s involvement raises new questions about why the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Florida failed to pursue sex trafficking charges against Epstein, Maxwell and others.

Giuffre, as part of her sworn testimony, also states that she met both former President Clinton, former Vice President Al Gore and President Donald Trump, and that Epstein once held a dinner for Clinton on his island, Little St. James, off the coast of St. Thomas.

She said in a 2016 deposition she met Trump through her father, who worked as a maintenance man at Trump’s Palm Beach home, Mar-a-lago, and that to her knowledge, neither Trump nor Clinton had any intimate contact with “us’’ — referring to the girls Epstein kept as sex slaves.

A mugshot of Jeffrey Epstein from March 28, 2017.

Clinton has denied that he ever was on Epstein’s island.

Maxwell’s lawyers were “on sabbatical” and unavailable for comment, the assistants in their office said.

The Miami Herald was unsuccessful in reaching Eva and Glenn Dubin for comment.

This story is developing.

Miami Herald staff writer Sarah Blaskey contributed to this report.