An alligator just ate a 100-pound pit bull named Tank

A Central Florida pet owner is mourning the loss of her pit bull after a large alligator attacked the dog and ate him.

Cynthia Robinson was taking “Tank” out for a walk early Thursday morning near an Auburndale retention pond when a gator emerged from the water and attacked.

“My dog didn’t even know what happened to him. He had that look like, yelping,” Robinson told News Channel 8. “He was like ‘Help me mama,’ but I couldn’t do nothing.”

It made her 100-pound pit bull look like a “chihuahua,” she said.

Helpless, she watched the alligator take her dog down.

“All I could do was stand there and watch my dog get eat,” she told Spectrum News 9. “And I just don’t want it to happen to no one else or a kid or anything.”

A trapper caught and removed an 11-foot gator in the area late Thursday afternoon, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed Friday morning. They believe it is the alligator who killed Tank.

Officials say residents should keep their pets on a short leash and away from the water to help avoid alligator encounters.