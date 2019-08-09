Feel like it’s 110 degrees in Florida? It’s not your imagination

Simple tips to avoid tragedy as hot car deaths reach highest toll on record As scorching temperatures arrive with summer, it’s important to know the inside of a car can climb to deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes. A recent report concluded 52 children lost their lives in hot cars in 2018 – a record number. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As scorching temperatures arrive with summer, it’s important to know the inside of a car can climb to deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes. A recent report concluded 52 children lost their lives in hot cars in 2018 – a record number.

Could you endure six hours in hell?

Enough about the lines at Walt Disney World. We’re talking about the heat.

Central and North Florida will bake on Friday as parts of the state face record high temperatures — especially heat indexes, the part you really feel.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Jacksonville for the hours of noon to 6 p.m. when the index is expected to broil at 109 degrees on a high temperature mark of 96 degrees.

See that amber box on Friday’s weather forecast for Jacksonville, Florida, on Aug. 9, 2019? That’s a National Weather Service heat warning alert. The heat index could feel like 109 degrees between noon and 6 p.m. National Weather Service

And it’s not just Jacksonville. Nassau County, St. Augustine, Fernandina Beach and Clay could all hit a heat index of 110 in that six-hour window on Friday, First Coast News reports.

Bradenton, Key West and Orlando should escape the same heat advisory warning but the National Weather Service still says the index could feel like 107 on temperature readings in the low to mid-90s. The pattern will continue into the start of the workweek.

South Florida?

“A warm, wet summer day,” the National Weather Service in Miami predicts. This means temperatures in the low-90s but a likely round of more of the same thunderstorm activity in the afternoon. These storms seemed particularly severe during Thursday afternoon’s rush hour.

Cloud to ground lightning strikes, wind gusts between 45 and 55 mph and flooding on already saturated grounds yesterday and a chance again Friday.

Aug 9 @ 4:40 AM - Another warm, wet summer day to close out the work week. #flwx pic.twitter.com/xXUFHzUB1q — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 9, 2019

This will be your weather weekend in Miami-Dade and Broward, too, with rain chances at 60% until some tapering off on Monday.

What you should do

▪ The National Weather Service has several tips for staying safe in Florida’s heat — and we’ll add one: Don’t leave your kids or pets unattended in the car. Check the back seat.

▪ Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioning if possible.

▪ Stay out of the sun if you can.

▪ Wear loose fitting and light weight and light-colored clothing when outdoors.

▪ Check on relatives and neighbors who may be sensitive to heat related illnesses.

▪ Go to a cool, shaded location if overcome by the heat and drink plenty of fluids (like water).

▪ Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.

