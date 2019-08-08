Denied booze, the minimart customers attacked the Tic Tacs, M&Ms, empanada warmer...

Florida man destroys minimart after being denied alcohol The Hollywood Police Department is searching for the suspect who tore apart a gas station convenience store and attacked the clerk after being denied alcohol. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Hollywood Police Department is searching for the suspect who tore apart a gas station convenience store and attacked the clerk after being denied alcohol.

Two men deemed by a convenience store clerk to be too drunk to buy more booze proceeded to make the clerk’s point by trashing the Hollywood Exxon station’s minimart.

After their destruction on Aug. 1, the two men left in their silver Ford F-150 pickup truck with “Sonia’s Roofing” on the side and a 786 number in the rear window. The truck had a paper tag.

Inside the convenience store, there was a cleanup on Aisle Everywhere.

This happened around 9:45 p.m. at an Exxon, 2730 Sheridan St.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Surveillance video released by Hollywood police shows that before the truck came to a full stop outside, the passenger side truck door opened. A portly fellow in a black hat with “Cartel” in white lettering exited. The video jumps to “Cartel” and his pal, wearing a T-shirt with “Hugo Boss” on the front, arguing with the cashier through the glass as they attempt to make a purchase.

“Believing the duo was already intoxicated, the clerk/victim refused to serve them additional alcohol,” Hollywood police said.

The bulkier of the booze hounds slapped a display of jars until they crashed to the floor. His pal in the Hugo Boss T-shirt turned over a Tic Tac display with a sweep of the arm. A further sweep of the arm from the bigger of the two men cleared an entire candy shelf, including some peanut M&Ms. He kept tossing the candy until he decided to take his tantrum to the Red Bull refrigerator.

Tearing that up seemed to satiate him for the moment and he returned to the shotgun seat of the truck. The clerk stood in the doorway on his cellphone as the truck began to pull away. But this seemed to reignite the man in the “Cartel” hat, who jumped out of the truck, yanked open the minimart door that the clerk tried to hold closed and punched the cellphone out of the clerk’s left hand.

The clerk retreated before the bald, beer gut man’s flailing. On his way out the door again, the man threw the Red Bull refrigerator to the floor. Then, he returned to push over the fruit shelves and the empanada warmer.

Anyone who knows anything about these men can call Hollywood police at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or 954-967-4411; email or text hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org; or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or browardcrimestoppers.org.