Florida
A plane is reported down near the Bahamas, and the Coast Guard is on its way
MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS
The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating reports of a plane down near the Bahamas.
USCG Southeast posted about the plane right before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
The plane is said to be about 20 miles west of Bimini, according to USCG Southeast’s Twitter page.
A Coast Guard spokesman said they have deployed “five assets” including a helicopter and an auxiliary plane and are on their way by air and water to where the downed plane was reportedly sighted.
This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.
Comments