A plane is reported down near the Bahamas, and the Coast Guard is on its way

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating reports of a plane down near the Bahamas.

USCG Southeast posted about the plane right before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The plane is said to be about 20 miles west of Bimini, according to USCG Southeast’s Twitter page.

A Coast Guard spokesman said they have deployed “five assets” including a helicopter and an auxiliary plane and are on their way by air and water to where the downed plane was reportedly sighted.

