DMV office evacuated after bomb threat, Opa-locka police say

An Opa-locka DMV office has been evacuated after receiving a bomb threat.

The Department of Drivers and Motor Vehicle office is at 12601 NW 42nd Ave.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue are responding to the scene, according to Opa-locka police.

FLDHSMV in opa locka @ 12601 NW 42nd Ave. received a bomb threat, the building has been evacuated. No injuries reported, K-9 search is being conducted and Miami Dade Fire Rescue is on stand by. NW 42nd Ave. from NW 119th St. to NW 130 St. will be closed pending investigation. pic.twitter.com/BxF7jQ5uEh — Opa Locka Police (@ChiefJDobson) August 8, 2019

No injuries have been reported and police dogs are searching the building, Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson posted on Twitter.

Northwest 42nd Avenue from 119th to 130th streets are currently closed while officials investigate.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.