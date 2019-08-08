She says rats crawl on her at night. Florida mobile home park says it’s not their problem

6 tips for keeping rats away No one likes finding out that rats have made themselves at home in your house. Here are six tips for keeping rats away. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK No one likes finding out that rats have made themselves at home in your house. Here are six tips for keeping rats away.

“Willard,” “Graveyard Shift” and “Ben” are a handful of rat horror films that can make you squirm with discomfort watching them. But for a Pinellas County woman, a rat nightmare is her nightly reality.

Largo resident Mischelle McDaniel says she has counted 27 different rats inside her small mobile home at the Vacation Village RV Resort and they crawl all over her at night.

Since she pays the park $465 a month to have her mobile home there, she’s inclined to believe the park should do something about it, but park management disagrees.

“I got holes all in my trailer and my windows, they crawl at the top and then run across my feet,” McDaniel told WFTS in an emotional interview.

Though she’s personally counted 27 different rats, McDaniel said she fears there are more than the ones she sees.

The city of Largo said rodent activity is on the increase overall and it may be because of the county’s successful Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, Return program, where individuals are allowed to trap feral cats and bring them to the Humane Society of Pinellas County.

The cats eventually are returned to their “colony” but are no longer able to breed, so the program has been successful over time in reducing the number of feral cats.

In turn, the rodents have fewer predators to worry about and the city of Largo acknowledges they have seen an increase in rodents.

McDaniel is on disability and lives on a fixed income and claims she spent $600 for a pest control company to get rid of the rats, but they have come back. She can’t afford it anymore and wants the park to do something about it.

The park released a statement to WFTS, noting they manage 300 units and have a pest control company maintain the property monthly, but the focus is on community areas and that homeowners are responsible for their own units.

“With this issue isolated to one unit, we will work with our pest control provide to maintain the common spaces near this area and offer our customers suggestions on ways to help alleviate any pest control issues in their private spaces,” the statement reads.

It’s not comforting news to McDaniel.

“It’s not my property ... I live on disability,” she said.

A pair of brown rats can produce as many as 2,000 offspring in a year if left unchecked.

Survivalife.com offers some solutions to help repel rats from your home.

Mothballs: Place a few in the attic, basement, under your porch and any entry points rats may use.

Ammonia: Mix two tablespoons of Dawn dish detergent, a half-cup of water and two cups of ammonia in a bowl and place where rats are seen.

Peppermint oil: Dip a few cotton balls into the oil and place them in rat-prone areas.

Owl feathers: If you are out in nature and stumble across some owl feathers, scoop them up and lay them around entry points, as rats are naturally fearful of one of their No. 1 predators.

Black pepper: Sprinkle crushed black pepper in rat-prone areas. The smell makes it hard for rats to breathe.

Bay leaves: Rats see bay leaves as a potential food source, but it’s actually a natural poison to them.

Onions: Like pepper, rats are not fond of the smell of onions and you can place them in rat-prone areas.

Get a cat: This one is pretty much self explanatory, but if you do, or have other pets, be cautious with using chemicals as potential remedies.