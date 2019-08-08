Man, infant killed in dump truck crash on Florida highway

Authorities say a man and an infant were fatally injured when a dump truck crashed into eight other vehicles on a Florida highway.

Florida Highway Patrol says the dump truck driver failed to stop for slow traffic on Interstate 75 on Monday and crashed into two cars before rolling over a car and crashing into several others.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the driver of the car that was rolled over, 46-year-old David Ross Garcia, died at the scene. A 2-month-old boy in another car was taken to a Tampa hospital and died Tuesday. Another driver and two passengers, aged 10 and 4, were treated for minor injuries.

No charges were immediately filed. Authorities didn't immediately release the identity of the dump truck driver.