Two men mauled by two dogs, Miami-Dade rescuers say

Two men were attacked by a pair of dogs early Wednesday morning.

The dog attack happened along Northwest 52nd Street and 24th Court.

One of the men was taken to an area hospital and the other was treated on scene, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Paramedics got the call just before 4 a.m.

Frank Beaver, who was being treated by paramedics, said he was walking down the street when he was attacked.

“The dog looked up at me,” Beaver told WSVN. “I started screaming, because it started coming toward me. So I started saying, ‘Ahh!’ and then next thing you know, the brown one just starts coming toward me and he grabbed my ankle. So I started moving back and fell on the curb.”

The dogs are believed to be mixed breed and one of them was seen being returned to the owner, Local 10 reports.