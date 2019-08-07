Florida man accused of urinating in a St. Pete nightclub’s ice machine, cops say

Dumb Criminals: Florida Edition A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action.

Michael Williams, 28, is charged with disorderly conduct after urinating in an ice machine inside a popular St. Petersburg nightclub, Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies say.

According to the arrest report, the incident occurred at 260 First, located at 260 First Ave. N.

The nightclub describes itself on social media as St. Pete’s “newest premier nightlife destination ... Combining an understated elegance and late night vibe. 260 First is both a party hot-spot and social mecca.”

Deputies say Williams was observed by security urinating into the ice machine, which is used to distribute ice throughout the club, though the report did not indicate if the ice was used for drinks.

According to court documents first obtained by The Smoking Gun, the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 3 and Williams reportedly resisted security personnel who attempted to kick him out of the club after he was allegedly seen relieving himself in the ice machine.

Williams was taken into custody on the disorderly conduct charge and post-arrest, police found a bag of marijuana on his possession and charged him with a misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

While the two charges are both misdemeanors, Williams has a prior history with law enforcement after being previously convicted on a felony marijuana charge, for which he was sentenced to 18 months on probation.

According to Fox News, Williams posted bond a short time after he was booked into the Pinellas County jail.