Young boy was hungry for pizza. But he called 911 instead of Pizza Hut

This young Sanford boy may have been a bit confused on how ordering pizza works.

Three Sanford police officers responded to a home in Sanford, for a well-being check when a boy called 911.

What was his emergency? He was hungry and wanted to order pizza.

After arriving at the home, officers met the young boy and his older sister, according to a Sanford police Facebook post. She told officers they were fine and her brother had grabbed the phone without her knowledge.

Officers used the opportunity to teach the boy about the proper use of 911.

After the boy freshened up on the reason why you should call 911, officers went and bought a large box of Pizza Hut pizza and personally delivered it.