A dog wandered onto a Florida highway. And that created chaos

An Alabama woman was airlifted to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center on Monday morning after she collided with two cars who were stopped in traffic due to a dog in the roadway.

When a dog crossed a rural Florida interstate, it caused a serious wreck.

At 10:20 a.m. Monday, a semi truck was traveling on the outside lane of Interstate 10 in Walton County. Then it stopped in traffic due to a dog in the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver got out of the semi and tried to help another driver with getting the dog off the road.

Meanwhile, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling on the inside lane of I-10, when the driver stopped in the same traffic slightly ahead of the semi.

Both lanes of the interstate then came to a halt because of the dog.

An Alabama woman did not see the stopped traffic, troopers said. She was driving on the inside lane of when she collided with the front left side of the semi truck.

After hitting the semi, she maneuvered to the left and collided with the right rear of the Silverado, which rotated counter-clockwise and crashed into a guardrail.

The Alabama woman was airlifted to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver and front seat passenger of the Silverado were taken to Health Mark Regional Medical with minor injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the report said.

The dog was not hurt and was later reunited with its owners. Troopers said dogs on the interstate are a rare occurrence in that part of Florida.