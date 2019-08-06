Florida teens take family car out for joyride. Coming back proved harder thn leaving

Three underage kids were returning the family car to a garage after a joy ride when the 14-year-old driver lost control and went through a wall and into a bedroom. Volusia County Sheriff's Office

A joyride out on the town didn’t end as well as it began for three teenagers who took the family car and crashed it into one of their home’s bedrooms.

While returning home on Monday, the 14-year-old driver lost control of the family’s Ford Crown Victoria, which had two passengers under the age of 16, while coming into the garage of their Deltona home, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver crashed into the bedroom of a 19-year-old who was in the room at the time. The teen in the room suffered minor injuries to his head and legs, deputies said, and was taken to Hailfax Hospital.

The driver and one of the other teens in the car were given traffic citations.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The city building inspector checked the home and said it had not suffered structural damage, deputies said.

What the teens did while out on the town is still under investigation.