Florida
More than 280 pounds of cocaine found off Florida Keys
The U.S. Coast Guard recovered six bales of cocaine found floating off the Florida Keys between Saturday and Monday.
The total weight of the drugs was 284 pounds, or 130 kilograms, with an estimated value of $3.8 million, Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Murray, a Coast Guard spokesman, said Tuesday.
One bale was found Saturday and two Sunday about 10 nautical miles east of Islamorada, Murray said. Three more were found 15 miles east of the Middle Keys city of Marathon on Monday, he said.
Some of the bales were first spotted by boaters who reported their finds to the Coast Guard, Murray said.
